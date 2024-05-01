DocGo (DCGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Down 6.6 %

DCGO stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $352.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCGO

Insider Activity

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.