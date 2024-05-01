Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Kate Priestman Buys 23,564 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) insider Kate Priestman acquired 23,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,375.25).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 98.55 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.49 million, a P/E ratio of -655.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.47. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.24 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 279 ($3.50).

ONT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.82).



Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

