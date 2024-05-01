Fluence Energy (FLNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Fluence Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLNC opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32.

A number of research firms have commented on FLNC. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

