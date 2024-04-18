SVB Wealth LLC Sells 30,477 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.