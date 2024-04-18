Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.32. 558,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,086,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares in the company, valued at $44,537.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,683,896 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,229. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rumble by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rumble by 236.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 665,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

