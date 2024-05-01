Valvoline (VVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

