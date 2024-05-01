Critical Review: Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) versus Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) and Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Flex alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flex and Ensurge Micropower ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex $29.39 billion 0.41 $793.00 million $1.68 17.05 Ensurge Micropower ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Ensurge Micropower ASA.

This table compares Flex and Ensurge Micropower ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex 2.56% 16.24% 4.71% Ensurge Micropower ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flex and Ensurge Micropower ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ensurge Micropower ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flex currently has a consensus target price of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Flex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flex is more favorable than Ensurge Micropower ASA.

Summary

Flex beats Ensurge Micropower ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

(Get Free Report)

Ensurge Micropower ASA manufactures and sells ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021. Ensurge Micropower ASA was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.