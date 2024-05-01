TD Cowen Trims ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price to $148.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $177.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ArcBest by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

