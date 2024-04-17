Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.93

Shares of Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.93 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 611135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80 ($1.79).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.10. The firm has a market cap of £682.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 5.64 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24,000.00%.
Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.
