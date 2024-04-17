Sfmg LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,522. The firm has a market cap of $417.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.75 and a 200-day moving average of $437.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

