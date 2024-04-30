Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $22.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $468.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

