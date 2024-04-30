Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 63,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,195. The firm has a market cap of $677.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,038 shares of company stock worth $674,232. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

