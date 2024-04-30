Coupang (CPNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 3,667,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,117,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

