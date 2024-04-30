AtonRa Partners Sells 1,232 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Upstart were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Upstart by 37.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Upstart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,003. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 in the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.