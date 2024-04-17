NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,594,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

