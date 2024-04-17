TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.42 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,343 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,150,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. 246,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

