UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.41. 7,327,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,060,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

