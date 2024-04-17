Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 459,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 127,640 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,567. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

