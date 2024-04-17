ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 71,879,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,596,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

