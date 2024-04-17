PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 6,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 217,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

PRAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. PRA Group's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 484,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 68,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

