Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £19,968.34 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Sharma bought 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,082.70).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.71). The company had a trading volume of 429,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,678.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.63. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MONY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

