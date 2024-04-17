Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 3.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $207,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.22. The stock had a trading volume of 302,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $254.31 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

