Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.41. 1,543,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.03. The firm has a market cap of $418.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

