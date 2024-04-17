Quantum Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,522,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,819. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.