TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 234,758 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $41,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. 1,763,165 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

