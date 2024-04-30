Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,674 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 346,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

