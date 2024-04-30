Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 304,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,363. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

