Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. 761,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,925. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

