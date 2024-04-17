Sfmg LLC Purchases 2,185 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 4.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.46% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $50,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 1,440,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

