FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,845 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 1,449,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,138. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

