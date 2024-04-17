ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $382,537.82 and approximately $1.10 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011094 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,296.91 or 0.99628370 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000383 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

