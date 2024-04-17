Sfmg LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 4,617,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,319. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

