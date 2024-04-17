Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

AWH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 2,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,023. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

