Wealth Alliance Buys 176 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 370,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 188,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

SCHW opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.