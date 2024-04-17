Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.