NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 93,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.12%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

