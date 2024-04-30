WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 3.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in International Business Machines by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $166.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

