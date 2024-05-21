Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.975 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of -128.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($2.86) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -136.4%.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,997. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

