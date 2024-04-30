WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the period. LSI Industries accounts for 3.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Price Performance

LYTS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 47,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,253. The company has a market cap of $425.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.