Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,811,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 701.7 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

