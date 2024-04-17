Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,811,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 701.7 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.56.
About Great Wall Motor
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Wall Motor
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.