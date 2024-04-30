Honeywell International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $193.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

