First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 584.0 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
First National Financial Company Profile
