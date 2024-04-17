H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,853,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,694,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of HRUFF stock remained flat at $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,548. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
