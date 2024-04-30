The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after buying an additional 337,105 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $154.25. 313,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,374. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.