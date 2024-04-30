Ledyard National Bank Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $502.29. 83,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.85 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

