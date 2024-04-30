iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.54% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2,010.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,898 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. 36,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,502. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.08 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.