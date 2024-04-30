Banco Bradesco (BBDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.6 %

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,582. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.