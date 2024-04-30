Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,583 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $225.07. 68,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

