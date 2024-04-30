Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 32,300 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 32,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,044.64.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,575.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 27,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$74,525.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,068.67.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,816,340.52.

WRG traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.75. 16,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,254. Western Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86.

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$55.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

