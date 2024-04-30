Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOO stock traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $464.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $421.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

